Meet Ajay Devgn, Hrithik's heroine, who was forced to change name, director bit her, she quit films, is married to...

This actress who worked with superstars Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, quit films, her husband is a star.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Several Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, and more, who debuted with flop films, later became superstars. However, this actress who debuted with Bobby Deol, failed to make her mark in the industry and quit film after a career of 11 years. 

The actress we are talking about started her career with a flop film and later gave hits with Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan, however, quit the industry. She is now married to a star who has captivated the audience with his performances on the big screen as well as on OTT. The actress is none other than Shabana Raza, professionally known as Neha. 

Shabana Azmi made her film debut opposite Bobby Deol in Kareeb in 1998. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office. the film was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and for the film, Shabana had to change her name to Neha. Talking about the same, the actress said in an interview, "I was never Neha. I was always Shabana. I was forced to change my name too. I was not okay with it at all. My parents proudly named me Shabana. There was no need to change it, but nobody listened to me. I have matured a lot since I entered the industry. I was very apprehensive about everything before but I understand better now."

Recently, Bobby Deol also revealed that Vidhu Vinod Chopra bit her on her hand during the film's shoot, after which she was shivering. The actor said, "There is a certain vulnerability about her. Kareeb was my third film and I was just beginning to feel settled. Neha was raw. And Vinod gave her a tough time. He’d yell at her constantly,” he revealed. He added that he had a privilege. “No one pulled me up, maybe because my father’s famous,” he said.

He further recalled the incident when Vidhu Vinod Chopra bit Shabana and said, "For one scene, Neha had to come down the mountain and give me her left hand. But she kept getting confused. When she couldn’t get this right after repeated takes, Vidhu asked her to bite her right hand. She did but she still got it wrong in the next take. After 20 takes, Vidhu lost his cool. And you know what he did? He bit her right hand. I was too shocked to react." 

After this, the actress worked in several hit films like  Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, where she played the leading lady opposite Ajay Devgn, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, and Fiza which also starred Hrithik Roshan. However, later, she gave some flop films like Aatma, Rahul, Muskaan, and more. In 2009, the actress quit the film industry and is now a housewife. 

The actress is married to Manoj Bajpayee who is a popular Bollywood actor. Right after Kareeb, Shabana met the love of her life, Manoj Bajpayee, and stayed in touch with him. Later, the two had become good friends and soon, love had blossomed! The adorable and extremely private love story of Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Raza is said to have started in 1998. The two dated for 8 years before getting married and have a daughter together. 

