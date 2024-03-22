Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, was last seen in 2017 film, belongs to family of superstars, is now..

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Sharbani Mukherjee who is the daughter of Rono Mukerji. Sharbani Mukherjee is the paternal cousin of Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Tanishaa Mukerji, director Ayan Mukerji.

Today, we will tell you about an actress who started her career with a super hit film but now, has been away from the limelight for the past 7 years. Many are unaware that this actress comes from an influential film family. But, despite her background, this actress could not succeed in films as much as she would have liked. She tried her luck in both Hindi and Malayalam cinema but could not establish herself. Now, for the past 7 years, this actress has been away from the limelight.

Sharbani Mukherjee made her debut in Bollywood with the superhit film 'Border' in which she played the role of Suneil Shetty's on-screen wife. This film gave her a completely different identity and Sharbani Mukherjee was seen as the next superstar in Indian cinema. However, after 'Border', Sharbani Mukherjee's career graph declined after which the actress shifted her focus to Malayalam films. Her debut film in Mollywood was 'Raakilipattu', co-starring Jyothika, Tabu, and Ishitta Arun.

After working in both Bollywood and Malayalam cinema, Sharbani Mukherjee still couldn't establish herself as a leading actress and soon stepped away from the limelight.

Sharbani Mukherjee's last movie was 'Zacharia Pothen Jeevichirippundu', a Malayalam crime-thriller film, which was released in 2017. She has not been seen in any film after that and is currently living a quiet life away from the world of glitz and glamour.

