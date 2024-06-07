Twitter
NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 16 to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 08:23 PM IST

NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024
Following their victory over Sri Lanka in a closely contested match, South Africa is now gearing up to face the Netherlands in their second group-stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup. The outcome of this match will have a significant impact on the standings in Group D. The Netherlands also started their campaign on a winning note, defeating Nepal by six wickets in Dallas. The Dutch team will be looking to maintain their winning momentum when they face South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 8.

Led by Anrich Nortje, South Africa's pace attack was instrumental in restricting Sri Lanka to just 77 runs in their T20 World Cup opener. Nortje claimed four wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj chipped in with two wickets each. Despite the low target, the Proteas' batsmen faced some challenges before securing the victory.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated NED vs SA match is set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The game is slated to kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between NED and SA live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

This venue is where the South African bowlers completely dominated the Sri Lankan batters. The winning captain will likely choose to bowl first without hesitation. Due to the unpredictable bounce on the pitch, the team batting first may struggle to handle the speed and bounce of the ball.

Weather report

The weather in New York on Saturday, June 8, is forecasted to be mostly clear with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature dropping to as low as 19 degrees Celsius. Fortunately, rain is not expected to disrupt the T20 World Cup match between the Netherlands and South Africa. The wind speed is anticipated to be around 14-18 kmph during the Group D match.

Predicted playing XIs

NED: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Malik, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c)/(wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tom Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

SA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Also read| NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs South Africa

