Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs South Africa

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 12

This flop of Kangana Ranaut lost 90% of its budget, was removed from theatres in opening week, earned just...

RRTS News: Rapid Rail operation till Meerut (South) to begin from this date, check details here

Kangana Ranaut slap row: What security arrangements are MPs provided? All you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs South Africa

This flop of Kangana Ranaut lost 90% of its budget, was removed from theatres in opening week, earned just...

Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

Yoga poses that burn more calories than walking or running

Yoga poses to get rid of weakness in nerves

Night-time habits to prevent heart attack

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

Rahul Gandhi To Give Up Wayanad, Keep Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut: Report

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

This flop of Kangana Ranaut lost 90% of its budget, was removed from theatres in opening week, earned just...

Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs South Africa

NED vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 16 between Netherlands and South Africa.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 07:42 PM IST

NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs South Africa
NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

South Africa will be seeking redemption when they face off against the Netherlands in a crucial match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The last time these two teams met in an ICC tournament, the South African team suffered a resounding defeat at the hands of the Dutch. In fact, South Africa's loss to the Netherlands during the 2022 T20 World Cup resulted in their elimination from the tournament.

The Netherlands (NED) easily defeated Nepal in a one-sided match, with Scott Edwards leading his team to a strong start. Edwards will be looking for his batters to maintain their form and secure a third consecutive victory against the South African team.

Aiden Markram will be relying on the South African (SA) team to display the same level of dominance they showed against Sri Lanka. Anrich Nortje's impressive four-wicket haul dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup, restricting them to a mere 77 runs.

Match Details

Netherlands vs South Africa, 16th Match, Group D

Date & Time: Jun 08, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Scott Edwards

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Heinrich Klaasen (C), David Miller

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Teja Nidamanuru

Bowler: Anrich Nortje (VC), Logan van Beek, Tom Pringle

NED vs SA My Dream11 Team

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Malik, Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Paul van Meekeren

Also read| 'Running his thumb nail over…': Haris Rauf accused of ball tampering during PAK vs USA T20 World Cup match

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Achary Rajn Kumar on getting the Jyotish Samrat Award: Amidst that company, the laurel felt fantastic

DNA TV Show: What do the Lok Sabha election 2024 results indicate?

Weather update: IMD predicts progression in India's monsoon but...

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, who left government job, never got lead role in Bollywood; later became 'comedy king'

Meet Bollywood's first actress to give Rs 500 crore A-rated film, debut was superflop, is now a star, she is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement