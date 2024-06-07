NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs South Africa

NED vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 16 between Netherlands and South Africa.

South Africa will be seeking redemption when they face off against the Netherlands in a crucial match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The last time these two teams met in an ICC tournament, the South African team suffered a resounding defeat at the hands of the Dutch. In fact, South Africa's loss to the Netherlands during the 2022 T20 World Cup resulted in their elimination from the tournament.

The Netherlands (NED) easily defeated Nepal in a one-sided match, with Scott Edwards leading his team to a strong start. Edwards will be looking for his batters to maintain their form and secure a third consecutive victory against the South African team.

Aiden Markram will be relying on the South African (SA) team to display the same level of dominance they showed against Sri Lanka. Anrich Nortje's impressive four-wicket haul dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup, restricting them to a mere 77 runs.

Match Details

Netherlands vs South Africa, 16th Match, Group D

Date & Time: Jun 08, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Scott Edwards

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Heinrich Klaasen (C), David Miller

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Teja Nidamanuru

Bowler: Anrich Nortje (VC), Logan van Beek, Tom Pringle

NED vs SA My Dream11 Team

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Malik, Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Paul van Meekeren

