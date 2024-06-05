India

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to get respite from heatwave from this date, check IMD forecast here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a 'heatwave' in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the surrounding areas on June 5. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala will face heavy rain.

June 5– June 7 could bring light rain and thunderstorms to Delhi. It is anticipated that some of the extreme heat from the rain will be relieved for the people. In addition, Delhi's maximum temperature is predicted to remain between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms are also predicted for many parts of Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh.

Despite a slight drop in temperature, parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and east Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience heatwave-like conditions on June 5. It is predicted to rain heavily today in Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, and Assam. The department has also warned about rain and thunderstorms in several areas of UP, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

