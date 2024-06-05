Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds, extends judicial custody till...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to get respite from heatwave from this date, check IMD forecast here

This 15-year-old star kid was stopped from entering premiere of her own film, never allowed to watch it, caused her to..

President Murmu accepts PM Modi's resignation, asks him to continue till new govt assumes office

WCTM: Empowering Students in Job Oriented Technical and Management Courses

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WCTM: Empowering Students in Job Oriented Technical and Management Courses

Maruti Suzuki biogas plant at Manesar begins operation, plans to invest Rs 4500000000…

Asaduddin Owaisi's Big Statement After Defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha On Hyderabad Seat | LS Polls

7 Bollywood superstars who made acting debut with south cinema

8 Indian dinner recipes that help in weight loss

8 health benefits of drinking lemon with chia seed in water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Asaduddin Owaisi's Big Statement After Defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha On Hyderabad Seat | LS Polls

Election Results: PM Modi Says History Created As BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party In LS Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

This 15-year-old star kid was stopped from entering premiere of her own film, never allowed to watch it, caused her to..

'Washing dirty...': Aamir Ali strongly responds to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'demotivating partner' remarks

Suresh Gopi reveals if he plans to quit films after historic Lok Sabha election win in Thrissur: 'The ones that are...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to get respite from heatwave from this date, check IMD forecast here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a 'heatwave' in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the surrounding areas on June 5. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala will face heavy rain.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 03:45 PM IST

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to get respite from heatwave from this date, check IMD forecast here
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a 'heatwave' in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the surrounding areas on June 5. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala will face heavy rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department, a trusted authority in weather forecasting, warns, "Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand during 04th-08th; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan on 04th & 05th; Bihar during 05th-08th; Odisha during 04th-06th June, 2024" .

June 5– June 7 could bring light rain and thunderstorms to Delhi. It is anticipated that some of the extreme heat from the rain will be relieved for the people.

In addition, Delhi's maximum temperature is predicted to remain between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms are also predicted for many parts of Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh.
Despite a slight drop in temperature, parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and east Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience heatwave-like conditions on June 5.  It is predicted to rain heavily today in Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, and Assam.

The department has also warned about rain and thunderstorms in several areas of UP, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Panchayat star Faisal Malik says being honest with Amitabh Bachchan cost him his job: ‘Big B asked me…’

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match gets big push from ICC, fans can now get…

Meet actress who played important role in Mahabharat, was called blue-eyed girl, one mistake ruined her career, now..

Meet superstar, charges Rs 2 crore a day, has 15 blockbusters, new kingmaker in 2024 elections after 100% success rate

Simi Garewal praises Rahul Gandhi, says ‘arrogance was avenged’ after BJP’s below-par performance in Lok Sabha elections

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement