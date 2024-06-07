Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs South Africa

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 12

This flop of Kangana Ranaut lost 90% of its budget, was removed from theatres in opening week, earned just...

RRTS News: Rapid Rail operation till Meerut (South) to begin from this date, check details here

Kangana Ranaut slap row: What security arrangements are MPs provided? All you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs South Africa

This flop of Kangana Ranaut lost 90% of its budget, was removed from theatres in opening week, earned just...

Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

Yoga poses that burn more calories than walking or running

Yoga poses to get rid of weakness in nerves

Night-time habits to prevent heart attack

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

Rahul Gandhi To Give Up Wayanad, Keep Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut: Report

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

This flop of Kangana Ranaut lost 90% of its budget, was removed from theatres in opening week, earned just...

Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

HomeIndia

India

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 12

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 at 4.55 pm.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 07:48 PM IST

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 12
Image: PTI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Telugu Desam Party leader K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju informed that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 at 4.55 pm.

"Nara Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on 12th June at 4.55 pm... It's a very pleasant moment for the people of Tamil Nadu, the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated our leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. Both our state leaders have shown a lot of respect towards Modi Ji. Of course, we need a lot of support from the Centre considering the destruction caused by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy," said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

When asked did TDP has placed any specific demands of ministries in PM Modi's cabinet.

"I don't think so because that is not my subject to comment. But our party leader is not the kind of person who demands. I think by virtue of his good relations he can extract as much as he can but he never demands," said Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

Meanwhile, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that Narendra Modi is the "right leader at the right time" for India as he affirmed TDP's support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday.

Naidu also proposed the name of Narendra Modi for the post of Prime Minister highlighting his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Viksit Bharat and urged to never miss the 'good opportunity for India.'

"NDA govt under the leadership of PM Modi has taken initiatives in the last 10 years. Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit. Today, India is having the right leader at the right time, and that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss it now, we will miss forever. That is where we are having a wonderful opportunity," Naidu said while addressing the NDA MPs meeting at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building on Friday.

"Now I proudly propose the name of Narendra Modi ji on behalf of Telugu Desam Party for the post of Prime Minister of this great nation. Through his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Viksit Bharat and through the collective efforts of NDA we can become a zero poverty nation that is possible only through Narendra Modi," he added.

He also invoked former Andhra Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao's vision of humanism comparing it with Narendra Modi's vision.

"TDP is having relations with NDA, my leader and party founder, NT Rama Garu, always he has worked hard for the people and also he told clearly that I don't know isms I know one, humanism that vision Narendra Modi ji is making a reality for India," Naidu said. "This is the proudest moment in my life," he added.

Earlier this week, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and passed a resolution to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. According to sources, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Achary Rajn Kumar on getting the Jyotish Samrat Award: Amidst that company, the laurel felt fantastic

DNA TV Show: What do the Lok Sabha election 2024 results indicate?

Weather update: IMD predicts progression in India's monsoon but...

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, who left government job, never got lead role in Bollywood; later became 'comedy king'

Meet Bollywood's first actress to give Rs 500 crore A-rated film, debut was superflop, is now a star, she is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement