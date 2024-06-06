Do you know Hema Malini is not the Dream Girl star's real name? Her official name is...

Bollywood star Hema Malini aka Dream Girl is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. Also known as Basanti, she still turns heads with her beauty, grace, and style. Also known as Basanti, she has won millions of hearts with her appearance in films like Sholay.

But did you know her real name? Her full, official name? If not, let us tell you that Hema Malini's screen name isn't complete. The Election Commission issued a list where Hema Malini's full name was written as Hema Malini Dharmendra Deol. that means that in official documents, Hema Malini also includes Dharmendra and Deol in her name.

Surprisingly, Dharmendra has never written Deol with his name. However, all his children and grandchildren write Deol as their surname. Hema Malini began her political career in 1999. In 2003, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for a six-year term by President APJ Abdul Kalam and officially joined the BJP in 2004.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she won the Mathura constituency from RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she again emerged victorious from the Mathura constituency. On scoring a hat-trick, Hema Malini told media, "I am very happy that I am getting a chance to serve people for the third time, I thank people.

I am getting an opportunity to complete all the work that was left incomplete. I also thank the workers of our alliance." During this year's Lok Sabha Elections, Hema Malini's daughters Esha and Ahana even stepped out and campaigned for the 'Sholay' star in Mathura.

While speaking to ANI, Esha praised the development and preservation efforts in Mathura and Vrindavan. "There's so much to say about Mathura, I'm coming here after some time, and there's been so much development. It feels so good here. And the special thing is that along with development, you all have taken care of Vrindavan's alleys, its heritage, you've preserved it well," Esha said.

