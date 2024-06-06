Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Do you know Hema Malini is not the Dream Girl star's real name? Her official name is...

Google acquires Cameyo, to allow ChromeOS devices to run Windows apps

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water, Haryana to facilitate flow

Meet world's most wanted woman, mastermind of Rs 36000 crore fraud, her crime is...

Meet IIT graduates, built Rs 2830 crore company in just 5 years, they are working for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Do you know Hema Malini is not the Dream Girl star's real name? Her official name is...

Google acquires Cameyo, to allow ChromeOS devices to run Windows apps

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water, Haryana to facilitate flow

10 most beautiful insects in world

8 habits to reduce cholesterol in a month

8 disadvantages of not exercising everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Did Inflation Hurt BJP Led NDA? | INDIA | CONGRESS

Nikitin Dheer calls working in Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar bad experience: ‘As an artist, I didn’t...'

Shekhar Suman slams Pakistani audience for critcising Heeramandi, calls them jealous: 'Lot of stupid people...'

Meet actor who has no hits in last 10 years, still called star, charges Rs 7 crore per film, is worth…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Do you know Hema Malini is not the Dream Girl star's real name? Her official name is...

Do you know Hema Malini's full name? If not, let us tell you her official name.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 01:15 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Do you know Hema Malini is not the Dream Girl star's real name? Her official name is...
Hema Malini
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood star Hema Malini aka Dream Girl is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. Also known as Basanti, she still turns heads with her beauty, grace, and style. Also known as Basanti, she has won millions of hearts with her appearance in films like Sholay. 

But did you know her real name? Her full, official name? If not, let us tell you that Hema Malini's screen name isn't complete. The Election Commission issued a list where Hema Malini's full name was written as Hema Malini Dharmendra Deol. that means that in official documents, Hema Malini also includes Dharmendra and Deol in her name.

Surprisingly, Dharmendra has never written Deol with his name. However, all his children and grandchildren write Deol as their surname. Hema Malini began her political career in 1999. In 2003, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for a six-year term by President APJ Abdul Kalam and officially joined the BJP in 2004.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she won the Mathura constituency from RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she again emerged victorious from the Mathura constituency. On scoring a hat-trick, Hema Malini told media, "I am very happy that I am getting a chance to serve people for the third time, I thank people.

I am getting an opportunity to complete all the work that was left incomplete. I also thank the workers of our alliance." During this year's Lok Sabha Elections, Hema Malini's daughters Esha and Ahana even stepped out and campaigned for the 'Sholay' star in Mathura.

While speaking to ANI, Esha praised the development and preservation efforts in Mathura and Vrindavan. "There's so much to say about Mathura, I'm coming here after some time, and there's been so much development. It feels so good here. And the special thing is that along with development, you all have taken care of Vrindavan's alleys, its heritage, you've preserved it well," Esha said.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Result: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi leads by over 3.15 lakh votes, BJP's Madhavi Latha trails

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result Live Updates: NDA leads in 21 seats, INDIA in 16

AUS vs OMN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: INC's Angomcha Bimol Akoijam ahead with 72,000 votes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: ‘Rahul Gandhi's two Yatras triggered…’ says Maharashtra Congress President

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement