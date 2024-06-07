NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Cricket
NZ vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 14 between New Zealand and Afghanistan.
New Zealand will face Afghanistan in the 14th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled at the Guyana National Stadium on June 8 at 05:00 AM IST. Afghanistan has played one match in the tournament and is currently ranked first on the Group C points table, while New Zealand will be playing their first match of the tournament.
Match details
New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 14th Match, Group C
Date & Time: Jun 08, 5:00 AM IST
Venue: Guyana National Stadium
NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(vc), Devon Conway
Batters: Kane Williamson, Ibrahim Zadran
All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra(c), Rashid Khan
Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi
NZ vs AFG My Dream11 team
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(vc), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ibrahim Zadran, Daryl Mitchell(c), Rachin Ravindra, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Trent Boult