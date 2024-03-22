India's biggest flop film, released in 2005, had two star kids, produced by Yash Raj, made for Rs 7 crore, earned just..

Despite the presence of star kids and being produced by Yash Raj Films, Neal 'n' Nikki was rejected by the audiences. Let us tell you, the lead actors of the film - Uday Chopra and Tanishaa Mukerji - come from influential families in Bollywood.

Nepotism is always a topic of discussion in Bollywood. When a star kid enters the film industry, they are often criticised for getting opportunities to achieve success easily. And while the journey for a star kid is always a little easier than that for an outsider, but, it is not the recipe for success. Today, we will tell you about one Bollywood film that was released in 2005. It starred 2 star kids in the lead roles who both belong to influential Bollywood families. However, the film was a mega-flop at the box office and was also criticised by the audiences and critics for its weak storyline.

The film we are talking about today is Neal 'n' Nikki which starred Uday Chopra and Tanishaa Mukerji in the lead roles, and Abhishek Bachchan in a cameo. Neal 'n' Nikki was produced by Yash Chopra and directed by Canada-based director Arjun Sablok.

Neal 'n' Nikki was released in December 2005 to highly negative reviews from critics. Made for Rs 7 crore, Neal 'n' Nikki earned only Rs 10.43 crore worldwide and was declared a flop.

Uday Chopra is the son of filmmaker Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra. His sister-in-law is Rani Mukerji who is married to his brother Aditya Chopra, Yash Raj Films head.

On the other hand, Tanishaa Mukerji is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and the younger sister of Bollywood superstar Kajol. Ajay Devgn is her brother-in-law.

