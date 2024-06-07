AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs England

AUS vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 17 between Australia and England

The upcoming match between defending T20 World Cup champions England and Australia in Barbados is set to be a highly anticipated showdown. Both teams will be eager to outperform each other in what promises to be a thrilling contest. The last time these two teams met at this venue in the T20 World Cup finals of 2010, England emerged victorious.

Australia, coming off a dominant win against Oman, will be looking to continue their winning momentum. Key players Marcus Stoinis and David Warner delivered impressive performances in the previous match, with Stoinis excelling with both bat and ball. The Australian team recognizes that England poses a significant challenge in their quest for a third consecutive ICC title.

On the other hand, England faced disappointment due to rain interruptions in their match against Scotland. Despite the frustrations caused by the weather, captain Jos Buttler will be looking to rally his team and maintain their focus as they prepare to take on their arch-rivals, Australia.

Match Details

Australia vs England, 17th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Jun 08, 01:00 PM LOCAL (10:30 PM IST)

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner, Travis Head (C), Mitchell Marsh, Tim David

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (VC), Jofra Archer, Adam Zampa

AUS vs ENG My Dream11 team

Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh (VC), Will Jacks, Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Chris Jordan

Also read| NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs South Africa