Meet actress who gave Bollywood its first Rs 100 crore hit, not Sridevi, Madhuri, Aishwarya, Priyanka, Deepika, Alia

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 08:58 AM IST

Entering the 100-crore club in Bollywood is now a very common phenomenon but there was a time when it was difficult for Bollywood films to breach that mark at the box office. Many actors and actresses have given Rs 100 crore films, including big names like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, and Priyanka Chopra, among others. But, do you know who was the first actress to give a 100 crore blockbuster to Bollywood? 

The 100-crore club was not established after the arrival of the Khans but the first Bollywood film which earned Rs 100 crore was Disco Dancer and it happened way back in 1982. The actress of this film, Kim Yashpal was the first actress to give a Rs 100 crore film. 

Babbar Subhash directed Disco Dancer and it stars Mithun Chakraborty and Kim in leading roles. Om Puri, Gita Siddharth, and Karan Razdan also played important roles in the film.

Kim Yashpal, born as Satyakim Yashpal, is also a former bikini model. Before she entered the film industry, Kim Yashpal was a popular model and her bikini shoots were the talk of the town. Throughout her career, Kim Yashpal worked in many supporting roles except for her lead roles in two films 'Phir Wahi Raat' and 'Disco Dancer'. 

Her film 'Disco Dancer' became the highest-grossing film of her career.

Later in her career, Kim Yashpal appeared in guest roles and item numbers. Kim Yashpal retired from the film world in 1993 after working in some memorable films like 'Naseeb', 'Bulundi', and 'Commando'. 

Since her retirement, Kim has stayed out of the public media. As for her personal life, Kim was in a relationship with fellow Bollywood actor Danny Denzongpa, for about seven years during the 1980s. However, the relationship ended after Danny married the Queen of Sikkim, Gawa.

It is not known where Kim Yashpal is these days. There were also rumours that Kim is no more.

