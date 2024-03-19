Meet actress who rejected superhit films with SRK, Salman, Anil Kapoor, was divorced twice, career got ruined due to..

Twitter
Bollywood

We are talking about none other than Deepshikha Nagpal who has the tag of being a lookalike of yesteryear star Praveen Babi. Deepshikha entered the world of TV in 1993 with 'Kanoon' and in 1994 she made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Gangster'.

The decisions we make in life often make or break our careers. It has been seen in the film industry many times when a star has refused to work on a project and the film has gone on to become a superhit. This might be okay for an established superstar but when these decisions are taken by an actor or actress who is just starting their career, it can be catastrophic. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who is known for her beauty and has worked in both films and TV. However, this actress never achieved superstardom due to some career decisions. 

We are talking about none other than Deepshikha Nagpal who has the tag of being a lookalike of yesteryear star Praveen Babi. Deepshikha entered the world of TV in 1993 with 'Kanoon' and in 1994 she made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Gangster'.

Recently in an interview, Deepshikha confessed that she had refused to be cast opposite Salman Khan in 'Karan Arjun' (1995). In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Deepshikha said, "The first day I met Rakesh Roshan, he offered me Karan Arjun. I immediately said no."

She further added, "I thought that if I said no, he would cast my sister, but now I understand that he wanted a beautiful girl. This was for the role of Mamta Kulkarni. He said ok and never asked me the reason." 

Deepshikha not only rejected 'Karan Arjun' but also refused to be cast in a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om'. 

Deepshikha also claimed that Anil Kapoor offered her to act in a song from his hit film 'Laadla'. 

"Anil Kapoor came to me and approached me for a song 'Laadla'. He said that you look like Parveen Babi. That song was 'Ladki Hai Kya Re Baba'. I heard him and I said no. I said that I want to do a film with you," she said. 

You will be surprised to know that Deepshikha rejected a Salman Khan film not once but twice in her career. When she was offered an important role in the Salman Khan, Urmila Matondkar-starrer 'Jaanam Samjha Karo', she refused to play the part due to her impulsiveness. 

Deepshikha Nagpal now regrets letting so many opportunities pass her by due to her overconfidence at the beginning of her career. Deepshikha was last seen in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' and 'Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2'. She now mostly appears on TV but does not get offered any meaty roles in any projects on TV or in films. 

As her film career, Deepshika's personal life has also been full of turmoil. She married actor Jeet Upendra at the age of 20. They have two children, but after ten years they divorced. In January 2012, she got re-married to Indore-based Keshav Arora but the couple got divorced in 2016. She has an older sister named Aarti Nagpal who is also an actress.

