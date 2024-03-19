Meet superstar who once reached late for film shoot, was slapped by his co-star in public, he vowed...

There was a time when Govinda's stardom was sky-high. Govinda, who has appeared in more than 165 films, is considered one of the best and most culturally influential Indian actors of all time. He is well-known for his slapstick performances and dancing skills. However, there was a time when Govinda was slapped on the sets of a film by a veteran actor for coming late on the film's set.

Late actor Amrish Puri is considered to be one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema having worked in more than 450 films. He was not only known for his acting skills but also his discipline towards his work. Amrish Puri was known for his punctuality and valued his time. His work ethic was well-known in the industry.

One time, Amrish Puri and Govinda were working together on a film. The shooting of the film was to start at 9 am and Amrish Puri had reached the sets on time, but Govinda was nowhere to be seen.

As per media reports, Govinda was late on the film's set by about 9 hours that day. Due to this, Amrish Puri had to wait for Govinda to arrive. This incident made Amrish Puri so angry that when Govinda arrived, they started arguing which led to Amrish Puri slapping Govinda. Reports state that this incident with Amrish Puri disturbed Govinda so much that he vowed to never work with him again.

Govinda was born on December 21, 1963, to former actor Aroon (alias Arun Kumar Ahuja) and singer-actress Nirmala Devi.

