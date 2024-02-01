Meet actress who worked with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, quit acting after few films due to..

After working in 'Tamasha', Arushi Sharma got her first full-fledged role in Imtiaz Ali’s 'Love Aaj Kal' in 2019 which starred Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

The Hindi film industry is known for producing talent and giving opportunities to people who work hard for their place. New opportunities have been especially easy to come by ever since OTT has been developed. OTT platforms have helped actors get due work and recognition. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who was able to prove her worth via OTT. We are talking about Arushi Sharma.

Arushi Sharma began her career in 2015 with a small role in Imtiaz Ali's film 'Tamasha'. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. In the film, Arushi was seen in a small role as goddess Sita in one of the scenes.

After working in 'Tamasha', Arushi Sharma got her first full-fledged role in Imtiaz Ali’s 'Love Aaj Kal' in 2019 which starred Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

Arushi Sharma was seen opposite Randeep Hooda in the film and impressed the audiences with her performance. However, things changed after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Many actors in Bollywood struggled to get work and make ends meet during the Covid-19 lockdown in India. Arushi Sharma also suffered during the time and there were instances when she was completely out of work. To sustain herself in a big city like Mumbai, Arushi then decided to quit acting and started looking for jobs at engineering companies. She had herself revealed this in one of her interviews.

However, destiny had other plans as, in 2022, Arushi got her first role as a female lead in Netflix’s film 'Jaadugar' opposite Jitendra Kumar. The film got average reviews but Arushi's performance in it was highly appreciated. Recently, the actress was seen in another Netflix series, 'Kaala Paani'.

READ | Meet actor who worked with Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, now works as security guard, quit acting due to..