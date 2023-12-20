Headlines

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol, fell in love with 12 years older Vinod Khanna, later married...

'We don't...': BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on opposition camp's PM candidate

BB17: After slamming Munawar Faruqui of 'two-timing', Ayesha suggests him OOTD, netizens say 'it's all looking so fake'

Main Atal Hoon teaser: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee vows to change Indian politics with LK Advani

'Not India...we shot ourselves...,': Former PM Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan economy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol, fell in love with 12 years older Vinod Khanna, later married...

'We don't...': BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on opposition camp's PM candidate

BB17: After slamming Munawar Faruqui of 'two-timing', Ayesha suggests him OOTD, netizens say 'it's all looking so fake'

Famous people who married their cousins

Animals that turn white in winter season

Most expensive nuts in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol, fell in love with 12 years older Vinod Khanna, later married...

BB17: After slamming Munawar Faruqui of 'two-timing', Ayesha suggests him OOTD, netizens say 'it's all looking so fake'

Main Atal Hoon teaser: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee vows to change Indian politics with LK Advani

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol, fell in love with 12 years older Vinod Khanna, later married...

In her career, this actress worked in many hit films with Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, and Vinod Khanna. But, there was a lot of discussion about the actress's relationship with Vinod Khanna.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When this actress entered Bollywood in the year 1983, she won everyone's hearts with her glamour avatar. In her career, this actress worked in many hit films with Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, and Vinod Khanna. But, there was a lot of discussion about the actress's relationship with Vinod Khanna. Both were also seen together in a hit film. But her mother did not approve of the relationship and their love story remained incomplete.

The actress who has appeared in hit films with Sunny Deol is Amrita Singh. Amrita Singh had established her roots in the industry from the very beginning of her career. In her acting career, she played many powerful characters in many hit films. Before she met Saif Ali Khan, there was a lot of discussion about Amrita Singh and Vinod Khanna's affair. In the 80s, there was speculation that Vinod Khanna and Amrita both were going to get married. But due to some reasons, their relationship could not progress further. It often happens that while working in films, stars sometimes fall in love with each other. Something similar had happened to them too.

It is said that when Amrita and Vinod were in a relationship, there used to be a lot of talk about their affair. Both of them first met in the year 1989 on the sets of the superhit film 'Batwara'. If reports are to be believed, when Amrita saw the handsome Vinod Khanna for the first time in JP Dutta's multi-starrer film, she started liking him at first sight and became his fan. According to a news report, both Amrita and Vinod met during the shooting of the film and started liking each other.

There was a time when the news of Vinod and Amrita's love had become common and such news started getting published in the newspapers also. Not only this, people also referred to Vinod Khanna as Amrita's father but she never took all these things seriously and kept moving forward in her career.

Before Amrita Singh and Vinod Khanna could get a semblance of their relationship, her mother also came to know about this. But Amrita Singh's mother did not approve of this relationship because Vinod Khanna was 12 years older than Amrita. Another reason was that Vinod Khanna was divorced. If reports are to be believed, the actress's mother had even used her political connections to separate Vinod Khanna from her daughter. Ultimately their relationship could not last long and they parted ways.

Let us tell you that after separation from Vinod Khanna, Saif Ali Khan came into Amrita Singh's life. When Amrita met Saif Ali Khan during a photoshoot, she was a top actress, whereas Saif was just a beginner in the industry. There was a lot of age difference too. Saif was 12 years younger than Amrita. Without caring about this, both of them got married in the year 1991. However, after 13 years of this marriage, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh parted ways and got divorced.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: India reports 5 Covid deaths, 335 new cases, active cases rise to 1,700

Meet IAS officer Saloni Verma, who cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR...

IPL Auction 2024: Kavya Maran's reaction goes viral after SRH buy Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 1.5 crore

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans refuse to leave his hand, pull him at Dunki's promotional event in Dubai

IPL Auction 2024 Highlights: KKR buys Mitchell Starc for a massive INR 24.75 cr, Cummins goes to SRH for INR 20.5 cr

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE