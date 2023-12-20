Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol, fell in love with 12 years older Vinod Khanna, later married...

In her career, this actress worked in many hit films with Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, and Vinod Khanna. But, there was a lot of discussion about the actress's relationship with Vinod Khanna.

When this actress entered Bollywood in the year 1983, she won everyone's hearts with her glamour avatar. In her career, this actress worked in many hit films with Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, and Vinod Khanna. But, there was a lot of discussion about the actress's relationship with Vinod Khanna. Both were also seen together in a hit film. But her mother did not approve of the relationship and their love story remained incomplete.

The actress who has appeared in hit films with Sunny Deol is Amrita Singh. Amrita Singh had established her roots in the industry from the very beginning of her career. In her acting career, she played many powerful characters in many hit films. Before she met Saif Ali Khan, there was a lot of discussion about Amrita Singh and Vinod Khanna's affair. In the 80s, there was speculation that Vinod Khanna and Amrita both were going to get married. But due to some reasons, their relationship could not progress further. It often happens that while working in films, stars sometimes fall in love with each other. Something similar had happened to them too.

It is said that when Amrita and Vinod were in a relationship, there used to be a lot of talk about their affair. Both of them first met in the year 1989 on the sets of the superhit film 'Batwara'. If reports are to be believed, when Amrita saw the handsome Vinod Khanna for the first time in JP Dutta's multi-starrer film, she started liking him at first sight and became his fan. According to a news report, both Amrita and Vinod met during the shooting of the film and started liking each other.

There was a time when the news of Vinod and Amrita's love had become common and such news started getting published in the newspapers also. Not only this, people also referred to Vinod Khanna as Amrita's father but she never took all these things seriously and kept moving forward in her career.

Before Amrita Singh and Vinod Khanna could get a semblance of their relationship, her mother also came to know about this. But Amrita Singh's mother did not approve of this relationship because Vinod Khanna was 12 years older than Amrita. Another reason was that Vinod Khanna was divorced. If reports are to be believed, the actress's mother had even used her political connections to separate Vinod Khanna from her daughter. Ultimately their relationship could not last long and they parted ways.

Let us tell you that after separation from Vinod Khanna, Saif Ali Khan came into Amrita Singh's life. When Amrita met Saif Ali Khan during a photoshoot, she was a top actress, whereas Saif was just a beginner in the industry. There was a lot of age difference too. Saif was 12 years younger than Amrita. Without caring about this, both of them got married in the year 1991. However, after 13 years of this marriage, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh parted ways and got divorced.