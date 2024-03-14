Meet actor who proved to be flop in Bollywood, is now OTT superstar, has worked in 21 web series, his net worth is..

Sumeet Vyas made his TV debut with a small role in the Doordarshan serial 'Woh Huye Na Humare'. He made his Bollywood debut in the movie 'Jashn' in 2009. He has worked in more than 30 movies in his career so far.

Many actors could not be successful in their film career but earned a lot of praise on OTT. The actor we are talking about today is Sumeet Vyas who has worked in many Hindi films but could not make an impact in any of them as much as he did with OTT.

Sumeet Vyas is not only an actor but he is also a writer of films, web series, and theatre. Born in 1983 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Sumeet Vyas is the son of writer BM Vyas and Sudha Vyas. He attended R.D. National College, Mumbai. Sumeet wanted to become a pilot or a computer engineer but his passion for writing and acting drove him to Mumbai. Sumeet Vyas quit his college studies and began his career as an assistant editor in an editing studio in Mumbai.

Sumeet Vyas made his TV debut with a small role in the Doordarshan serial 'Woh Huye Na Humare'. He made his Bollywood debut in the movie 'Jashn' in 2009. He has worked in more than 30 movies in his career so far.

Sumeet Vyas' breakthrough role was Mikesh Chaudhary in TVF's 2014 web series 'Permanent Roommates' which made him a superstar in the OTT space.

When Sumeet Vyas did not get recognition for working in films, he shifted his focus toward web series. Apart from 'Permanent Roommates', he worked in 'TVF Tripling', which he also co-wrote. He has written the Y-Films web series 'Bang Baaja Baaraat'.

Sumeet Vyas is an active supporter of theatre and claims to enjoy working as a theatre artist rather than in Bollywood.

As for his personal life, Sumeet Vyas was married to actress Shivani Tanksale for 7 years. The couple divorced in 2017. He is now married to TV actress Ekta Kaul since 2018. They have a son, Ved, born in 2020. Sumeet Vyas' estimated net worth is around Rs 66 crore.

READ | Meet man who helps Mukesh Ambani earn crores per month, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, VIT, his name is...