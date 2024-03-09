Meet actor who became director after many flop films, gave superhit film in 1998, Dharmendra worked in it without...

Twitter
Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 09:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The film career of Sohail Khan, brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has not been anything special despite hailing from a successful film family. In his 17 years of career, he could not give even a single hit film on his own. Ultimately, he had to stay away from films. 

In 1998, Sohail Khan directed, wrote, and produced 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' which starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra, and Kajol in lead roles. It was a commercial success at the box office. Veteran actor Dharmendra worked without taking any fees in this film. 

'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', made for over Rs 7 crore, earned Rs 33.36 crore at the box office, establishing Sohail Khan as a director. 

The film is the first and only collaboration of Salman Khan and Kajol as a pair, after having appeared in 'Karan Arjun' (1995) and later, in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998), both of which had Kajol in a romantic pairing with Shah Rukh Khan. 

'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' was also the first film where Salman Khan appeared in his shirtless look for the song 'O O Jaane Jaana'. The song became a cult classic and to this date, is one of the most viral songs of Salman Khan's career. 

Sohail Khan made his acting debut in 2002 with the film 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya', but his debut film proved to be a flop and he got a big shock with his entry into Bollywood. Not only this, despite all his efforts his first 5 films proved to be flops at the box office.

Sohail Khan was a flop in his 17-year career from 2002 to 2019. He did not give even a single hit film. Well, when he could not succeed in acting, he tried his hand in production. Currently, he continues to make films under his production house Sohail Khan Productions.

Actor Sohail Khan comes from a Bollywood family, where his father Salim Khan was a veteran screenwriter of his time, who changed the fortunes of many artists including Amitabh Bachchan. At the same time, Sohail's brother Salman Khan has been ruling Bollywood for the last 3 decades.

