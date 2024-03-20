Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

Twitter
India's youth becoming job-provider instead of job-seeker: PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

Delhi HC seeks ED response on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons issued to him

Meet Kendra Mysore, yesteryear actress' glamorous daughter who resembles her mom, she is going viral for...

'Customers could get into trouble…': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal takes U-turn on new t-shirt

Before Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Divyendu Sharma struggled in Mumbai for three and a half years. He was even seen in a forgettable role in Madhuri Dixit-starrer Aaja Nachle (2007).

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 01:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The actor who struggled for one-time meal (Image source: Screengrab)
In the business of showbiz, the topic of nepotism is a never-ending debate. However, some actors have made a mark without any backing of film background or any godfather. Divyendu Sharma is among the outsiders club that has created a loyal fanbase for himself in his 13-year career. 

Not Pyaar Ka Punchnama, but this was Divyendu's first film

We all were introduced to Divyendu with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). However, this rom-com wasn't his first big screen appearance. In 2007, Divyendu was seen in a blink-and-miss appearance in Madhuri Dixit's comeback film Aaja Nachle. In the musical drama, Divyendu played the role of an MLA's goon. 

Divyendu was a 'pathetic' student? 

Divyendu was born and brought up in Delhi. In an interview with Etimes, Divyendu revealed he was a 'pathetic student', but was inclined towards acting. Divyendu was so weak in his studies that he scored 49% in Class X. Owing to his low percentage, Divyendu had to settle for arts. During his college days, Divyendu developed an interest in academics, and surprisingly he scored 84% in Class XII. Divyendu graduated in Political Science Honours from Kirori Mal College. 

Divyendu's struggle for a big break in Bollywood

After studies, Divyendu joined FTII, Pune, and passed out in 2006. After FTII, Divyendu came to Mumbai and struggled for three and a half years before his big break. 

When Divyendu had to work hard to earn Rs 32 for a meal

In an interview with Etimes, Divyendu revealed that in struggle days, he used to share a rented room with four others at Goregaon. Among his roommates, one was in editing and the other one was in sound. Divyendu would assist them to earn a few bucks. Divyendu further said there was a small hotel near his home, where a meal would cost Rs 32. The actor asserted that he would have strived hard for Rs 32. 

Divyendu: The OTT star

After a break-out role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Divyendu was seen in David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Despite starring in popular films Divyendu lacked a big push in his career, until 2018. Following the boom of OTT, Divyendu captivated the masses with his performance Munna Tripathi in the crime thriller series Mirzapur. With Pankaj Tripathi-starrer crime drama, Divyendu earned the deserving stardom. On the work front, Divyendu will be seen in the crime-comedy Madgaon Express with Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary.

