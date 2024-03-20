Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

Before Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Divyendu Sharma struggled in Mumbai for three and a half years. He was even seen in a forgettable role in Madhuri Dixit-starrer Aaja Nachle (2007).

In the business of showbiz, the topic of nepotism is a never-ending debate. However, some actors have made a mark without any backing of film background or any godfather. Divyendu Sharma is among the outsiders club that has created a loyal fanbase for himself in his 13-year career.

Not Pyaar Ka Punchnama, but this was Divyendu's first film

We all were introduced to Divyendu with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). However, this rom-com wasn't his first big screen appearance. In 2007, Divyendu was seen in a blink-and-miss appearance in Madhuri Dixit's comeback film Aaja Nachle. In the musical drama, Divyendu played the role of an MLA's goon.

Divyendu was a 'pathetic' student?

Divyendu was born and brought up in Delhi. In an interview with Etimes, Divyendu revealed he was a 'pathetic student', but was inclined towards acting. Divyendu was so weak in his studies that he scored 49% in Class X. Owing to his low percentage, Divyendu had to settle for arts. During his college days, Divyendu developed an interest in academics, and surprisingly he scored 84% in Class XII. Divyendu graduated in Political Science Honours from Kirori Mal College.

Divyendu's struggle for a big break in Bollywood

After studies, Divyendu joined FTII, Pune, and passed out in 2006. After FTII, Divyendu came to Mumbai and struggled for three and a half years before his big break.

When Divyendu had to work hard to earn Rs 32 for a meal

In an interview with Etimes, Divyendu revealed that in struggle days, he used to share a rented room with four others at Goregaon. Among his roommates, one was in editing and the other one was in sound. Divyendu would assist them to earn a few bucks. Divyendu further said there was a small hotel near his home, where a meal would cost Rs 32. The actor asserted that he would have strived hard for Rs 32.

Divyendu: The OTT star

After a break-out role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Divyendu was seen in David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Despite starring in popular films Divyendu lacked a big push in his career, until 2018. Following the boom of OTT, Divyendu captivated the masses with his performance Munna Tripathi in the crime thriller series Mirzapur. With Pankaj Tripathi-starrer crime drama, Divyendu earned the deserving stardom. On the work front, Divyendu will be seen in the crime-comedy Madgaon Express with Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary.