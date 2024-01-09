Headlines

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:23 AM IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Raj Babbar is counted among the best actors in the industry. Raj Babbar has shown such charisma in acting in many films that even big superstars have paid tribute to his talent. Raj Babbar presented an unmatched example of acting in many films in his career and was called the 'Messiah' of acting. But the career of Raj Babbar's son Aarya Babbar has been the exact opposite. 

Aarya Babbar also followed his father's footsteps and debuted in Bollywood as a hero but three consecutive films of his became super flops. With this, Aarya Babbar was tagged as a super flop actor. Even after working in 44 films and web series, Aarya Babbar could not earn fame.

Aarya Babbar started his film career with Raj Kanwar's 'Ab Ke Baras' opposite actress Amrita Rao. He has worked with many big directors including Mani Ratnam, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Vikram Bhatt. 

Now, in the decline of his career, Aarya Babbar is running his household by doing standup comedy. Aarya Babbar, born on May 24, 1981, to Raj Babbar, started his career in the year 2002 but this film proved to be a huge flop as soon as it was released.

The debut of Aarya Babbar was spoiled with this film. Even after this, Aarya Babbar got a film named 'Mudda: The Issue'. But, this film also could not do anything special at the box office. Aarya Babbar's second film was also a super flop.

In the year 2004, Aarya Babbar worked as the lead hero in 'Thoda Tum Badlo Thoda Hum'. But, this time also Aarya Babbar's luck did not shine. Aarya Babbar's career started declining after 3 consecutive films starring him were huge flops.

However, after this Aarya Babbar started playing the role of side hero along with the lead hero. Aarya's career continued to waver despite doing films such as 'Guru', 'Jail', and 'Ready'. In his career spanning 21 years, Aarya Babbar has worked in more than 44 films and web series.

However, he could not give even 1 solo hit on his own. Now, Aarya Babbar is often seen doing side roles in films and web series. Along with this, Aarya has also adopted the profession of standup comedy along with acting.

On February 22, 2016, Aarya married his girlfriend Jasmine Puri in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony. His wife is reported to be employed at a major film/TV production house.

