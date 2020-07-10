Manoj Bajpayee denies reports of him playing Vikas Dubey in next film

Manoj Bajpayee's name has been linked to the project on UP gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter today. It was reported that the actor has been roped in for the role of the gangster in Sandip Kapur's next project. Manoj denied the news on Twitter soon after.

"Wrong news," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee alongside the link which claimed that the actor was roped in to play Vikas Dubey. The report had quoted Manoj Bajpayee stating, “The script and character should be nice, only then it is fun to portray a real-life character on-screen. The man that we’re talking about here has lived a dramatic life and it will be very interesting to bring his story to the big screen. Let’s see what happens.”

Here's the actor's tweet:

Producer Sandip Kapur had previously tweeted, “What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You'll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas”.

Manoj Bajpayee's name was one of the names linked to Vikas Dubey's biopic. Netizens had imagined various other Bollywood celebrities like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the role. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty had also been trending because of the overturned car on the encounter site of Vikas Dubey.