Manjinder Singh Sirsa files complaint against Bollywood celebrities seen 'drugged' in Karan Johar's video

Former Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against filmstars seen in a drugged state in a video. He urged the NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana to thoroughly investigate this matter which can open pandora's box in the already ongoing investigation about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking to the media after submitting his complaint, Sirsa said that he had filed a complaint about this video with Mumbai police 10 months ago on August 1, 2019, but it failed to even initiate an investigation. He said that he had sent his complaint then through speed post and even had sent several reminders about it besides posting it on his official twitter handle.

The former MLA said that if the Mumbai Police had investigated this matter timely, then we might not have lost Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sirsa said that it is shocking to see that an elected Legislator had submitted a written complaint to Mumbai Police but it even failed to talk about it, which signals how efforts were made to scuttle this matter. He said that we have submitted details to NCB Chief who has assured action as per law.

Talking about the video in question, it was shot at Karan Johar's house and Bollywood celebs namely Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Dhawan and his wife, Zoya Akhtar, Shakun Batra and Ayan Mukerji marked their presence.

Karan had earlier reacted to the allegations made by Sirsa on his Twitter page back in 2019. The filmmaker had said, "There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid."

He further said, "Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder."