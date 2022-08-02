Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Mallika Sherawat reveals ugly side of Bollywood, talks about A-list heroes who asked her to 'compromise'

Mallika Sherawat revealed the ugly side of Bollywood, she talked about the casting couch and how she lost projects after she refused to compromise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:15 AM IST

Mallika Sherawat reveals ugly side of Bollywood, talks about A-list heroes who asked her to 'compromise'
Credit: Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, made some shocking confessions in her recent interview. The actress revealed the ugly side of Bollywood, she talked about the casting couch and how she lost projects after she refused to compromise.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Mallika stated that all the A-lister heroes refused to work with her because she ‘wouldn’t compromise’. She said, “It’s very simple — they like actresses who they can control and who will compromise with them. I am not that, my personality isn’t that. I didn’t want to subject myself to someone’s whims and fancies. Sit, stand, anything. If the hero calls you at 3am and says, ‘Come to my house’, you have to go, if you are in that circle and if you are doing that film. If you don’t go, then you are out of the film.”

Earlier, while speaking to Prabhat Khabar, the actress compared her role in Murder to that of Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan. She said, “The heroines are more confident about their bodies as well. Such a hue and cry was created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraaiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then.”

READ | Did Siddhant Chaturvedi take Ranveer Singh’s permission for intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan?

"I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dashavataram, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome but none talked about my acting", the actress concluded.

On the work front, Mallika will be seen next in RK/RKay starring Rajat Kapoor in the lead role who has also written and directed the film, also starring Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, and Manu Rishi Chadha in prominent roles. The comedy-drama will release on July 22 and will clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 409 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.