Bollywood

Main Atal Hoon OTT release: When, where to watch Pankaj Tripathi's biopic of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Pankaj Tripathi-starrer biographical film Main Atal Hoon is set to release on OTT.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 02:28 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon
After a successful theatrical run, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer biopic of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee is all set to release on OTT. The makers of the film left the netizens excited with the announcement of Main Atal Hoon. 

On Monday, ZEE5 took to its Instagram and sharing the poster of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Main Atal Hoon, who wrote, "Shuru karo taiyaari, aa rahe hain Atal Bihari! #MainAtalHoon premieres on 14th March, only on #ZEE5." The film is set to release on OTT on March 14. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens shared their excitement about the film's OTT release. One of the comments read, "will finally get to see Pankaj Tripathi's fantastic performance as Atal Bihar Vajpayee." Another wrote, "Excited for this one." Another user commented, "Eagerly waiting for this." 

Helmed by  Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva, Main Atal Hoon revolves around the life and political career of India’s beloved BJP leader and former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman, and a statesman.

While talking about the film, Pankaj Tripathi said, "Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle, and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main ATAL Hoon."

In an interview with DNA, Pankaj Tripathi shared he didn't copy the former PM’s mannerisms and distinctive style in Main Atal Hoon. He stated, "Five minutes into the film, nobody will be interested in the mannerism. Woh mimicry caricature lagne lagta hai (Mimicry starts to look like a caricature). Once you get a hold of the character, the audience wants to know what is happening in his mind. What is important is not what he said but what he thought before saying all that."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
