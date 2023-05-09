Madhur Bhandarkar feels boycott trend in Bollywood 'happened largely' after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Madhur Bhandarkar is one of the most well-known filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, he shared his views on the boycott culture.

Speaking to Maniesh Paul in his podcast, Madhur said, "I have noticed that this (boycott) happened largely after the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Maybe the industry ignored him. He was from a non-film background and he came and he struggled. It was a very unfortunate, untimely demise and from there, the anger amid the public got aggravated. It is the public’s opinion".