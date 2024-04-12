Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer: Dibakar Banerjee shows 'dark, twisted' world of internet with Bonita, Paritosh, Abhinav

Dibakar Banerjee brings a new chapter in the Love Sex Aur Dhokha franchise, and it promises to be more dark and twisted than it's spiritual successor.

Dibakar Banerjee-directed, Ekta Kapoor-produced, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2), will soon be released in cinemas, and the makers launched an official trailer of the movie. On Friday, April 12, the team LSD 2 dropped the theatrical trailer of the film, and it's raw, darker, and bolder than its spiritual successor, Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010).

The 2.34-minute trailer features debutants Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, and Paritosh, in the world of dark digital delicious dogma, which is relevant to today's youth and realities!

The trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is out, and it is drenched in its core theme of the internet world, the trailer opens up with flooding social media icons all over the screen, giving a glance at today's prevailing digital world. Unapologetic about its approach, it's fiery in its narrative. Moving ahead, the raw and real world that the film consists of; starts to unfold, bringing an enhanced look at a bold generation that is always connected, sharing, and streaming in an insatiable addiction called social media.

Soon after the trailer was dropped, several netizens commented on the upcoming film. A netizen wrote, "Blockbuster movie." Another netizen wrote, "Darr lag gaya dekh kar." An internet user wrote, "First part was amazing... This looks even more in your face." Another internet user wrote, "Wow! This is soo unique! Ek dam hard!"

What make LSD 2 special is that for the first time, a transwoman would be leading a Bollywood film. Bonita Rajpurohit will start her Bollywood career, with Dibakar's film, and her introductory video has already made waves on the internet.

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.