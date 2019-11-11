Headlines

'Love recognizes love'! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue their tryst with animals while holidaying in Bhutan

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos with Virat Kohli where they are seen feeding and playing with cattle.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 12:37 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are avid animal lovers which we have witnessed via their social media pages. The lovely couple has a pet canine and during their holidays they make sure to spend quality time with the animals as well. During Valentine's Day this year, Virat and Anushka were seen feeding alpacas as they were holidaying in New Zealand. Moreover, they also had a day out with horses while in Adelaide. 

Now, Anushka took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos in which Virat and she are seen spending time with calves. They are seen feeding them and the actor also gives a peck on one of the calves' forehead. She captioned the post stating, "Love recognizes love"

A few days back, Anushka shared an interesting incident from their holidays in Bhutan. She posted photos and wrote, "Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went into the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love. We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!"

