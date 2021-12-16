'Liger: Saala Crossbreed' Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer release date OUT!

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his 2017's debatable hit 'Arjun Reddy,' is all set to release his first Pan-India film, a sports drama named 'Liger: Saala Crossbreed.' The Puri Jagannadh's (known for 'Pokiri,' 'Temper') directorial stars Vijay, along with Ananya Panday, and former boxing champion Mike Tyson in primary roles. The film is all set to release on big screens on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, the team shared the official announcement of the release date on their social media. The first glimpse into the world of 'Liger' will be out on 31 December 2021.

Check out the announcement.

From pre-production to shooting days, 'Liger' maintained to be in limelight, as Vijay kept sharing updates about the film on his social media. In one post, Deverakonda is posed with the champ Tyson, and asserted, 'Aag will happen.'

Aag will happen pic.twitter.com/Fn9f4ezQAp — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 17, 2021



In another post, team 'Liger,' Vijay, Ananya, director Puri, and Tyson were in smiles and Vijay captioned it as 'Magic.'

In the film, Vijay will fight Mike toe-to-toe, and this post of the actor confirmed the duel.

This man is love



Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special..#Liger Vs The Legend..



When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson pic.twitter.com/F2QRpIaitS November 16, 2021

Vijay garnered fame by starring in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's romantic drama 'Arjun Reddy.' The film and its remake, 'Kabir Singh' (2019) starring Shahid Kapoor went on to become huge hits at the box office. But it also sparked a debate on the protagonist 'sexist' views and attitude. Apart from 'Arjun Reddy,' Vijay is known for films like 'Geetha Govindam' (2018), 'NOTA' (2018), and 'Dear Comrade' (2019).

Interestingly, Dharma will have two projects in August 2022. First, the much-delayed, Ayan Mukherji directorial 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva,' starring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt will release on August 9, 2022. Then in the last week of the month, 'Liger' will hit the screens.