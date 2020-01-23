Latest Bollywood News: Kangana Ranaut on Nirbhaya rape case, Akshay Kumar's 'Filhall Part 2' poster & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, Kangana Ranaut made a strong statement on senior lawyer Indira Jaising. She was asked about Jaisingh's statement on Nirbhaya convicts. Later in the day, Akshay Kumar announced that there would be a sequel to his music video 'Filhall' called 'Filhall Part 2'.

Akshay was actually owning the day, with developments on three projects he is associated with. Apart from 'Filhall Part 2', Manushi Chhillar gave a glimpse of her look as Sanyogita from his movie 'Prithviraj'. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, began shooting for the movie presented by him called 'Durgavati'.

'Filhall' had marked Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's debut in music videos, and he is now set to come in 'Filhall Part 2' with Nupur Sanon, who made her debut in the industry with the music video.

Manushi Chhillar, making her debut as a Bollywood actress, plays one of the three wives of Prithviraj Chauhan, portrayed by superstar Akshay Kumar in their film 'Prithviraj'. The two celebrities had started shooting for the movie in November.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has started the journey of her upcoming movie 'Durgavati'. The movie is presented by Akshay Kumar and directed by G Ashoke. It is reportedly based on South Indian film actress Anushka Shetty's movie Bhagamathie.

The upcoming Bollywood movie 'Malang's new song 'Humraah' was unveiled and people could barely stop talking about actress Disha Patani and actor Aditya Roy Kapur's sizzling chemistry.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop-star husband Nick Jonas' grand mansion consists of 'two-lane bowling alley, a mirror-walled gymnasium, restaurant-quality wet bar, movie theatre with an IMAX-worthy screen and an indoor basketball court'.

While promoting her upcoming film 'Panga', Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was asked about senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement on Nirbhaya convicts. She made a strong statement on the same.

The upcoming Bollywood movie 'Baaghi 3' will bring father-son duo Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff together on the big screen for the first time. However, actor Jackie would rather play the second lead actor Riteish Deshmukh's father in the film instead of the young star Tiger.