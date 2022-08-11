Search icon
Laal Singh Chaddha: Shah Rukh Khan makes cameo appearance in Aamir Khan's film, netizens can't stop gushing over him

Laal Singh Chaddha: The one thing that has the audience talking more than the others is King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Aamir Khan's film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan makes cameo appearnce in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha/File photo

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's Laal Singhh Chaddha released in the theatres today (August 11). The film which has been the talk of the town mostly for the wrong reasons as the film's leading cast-- Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was brutally trolled for their comments in past interviews, has been receiving rave reviews despite a section of social media users calling for the movie's total boycott.

With the foreign media calling Laal Singh Chaddha a 'superior version' of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and cinephiles who watched the premiere and early morning shows calling Aamir Khan's film as the 'best movie experience', it seems like the Dangal star has managed to cast his spell on the viewers once again.

However, the one thing about the film that has the audience talking more than the others is King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's cameo appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha.

READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Cine-goers call Aamir Khan's film 'remarkable', 'best movie experience'

Yes, you got that right. Shah Rukh Khan appears in Aamir Khan's for a brief appearance and still manages to charm the audience with his onscreen presence. SRK appears in the Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha as Elvis Presley did in the original film Forrest Gump.

Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film has left the audience awstruck as netizens can't stop gushing over the superstar. Viewers hailed SRK as generous for agreeing to do a cameo inh Aamir's film.

READ: Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Moviegoers say Akshay Kumar's film is 'terrific', call it 'best movie of 2022'

Earlier, in an interview with a journalist Alexandra, Aamir Khan had confimed that SRK would do a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha. Speaking about it Aamir had said, "Shah Rukh is a friend. I told him that 'I needed someone who can represent what Elvis Presley represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you'. He was really sweet and he said, Yes."


Check out how netizens reacted to SRK's cameo appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha below:

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump.

