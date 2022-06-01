KK passes away at 53: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, others mourn singer's sudden demise

KK

The sudden demise of legendary singer KK has left everyone numb. From entertainment industry artists to sportspersons, politicians, and every music lover is in grave shock over Krishnakumar Kunnath's death. KK passed away late on Tuesday night, in Kolkata after performing in a college fest. The singer complained of uneasiness, and he was taken to a hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead. Soon after his death was confirmed, Twitter got jammed with condolence tweets for the singer.

Akshay Kumar expressed his grief over the loss and he tweeted, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti."

Here are a few reactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi grieved KK's demise and tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Cricketer Virendra Sehwag also mourned KK's death and said, "Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Munmun Dutta also paid respect to the deceased singer and tweeted, "It shocking beyond words...to every music lover like me. GOD, what's happening . Life is so unpredictable. Om Shanti."

Harshdeep Kaur also got emotional, and added, "Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking."

Rahul Vaidya also grieved the singer's sudden death. "I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir."

For the unversed, following a performance at the Nazrul concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel. KK complained of uneasiness, and he was then taken to the hospital. However, as soon as KK was brought to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said. West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas has informed media persons that KK's body has been sent for post-mortem. KK died two days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab on Sunday.