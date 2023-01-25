Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser LEAKED from Pathaan screening, Salman Khan's action-packed avatar impresses moviegoers

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan/File photo

On Tuesday, January 24, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan announced that its teaser will be first shown in theatres along with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan before it is released online. It was just a matter of time on the morning of Wednesday, January 25, before the teaser has been leaked online.

Several users on the micro-blogging platform Twitter have uploaded videos of the entire Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan teaser being played out on the big screen. In the teaser, Salman is seen in an action-packed avatar, and moviegoers can be heard going wild over his seeti-maar dialogues.

The rest of the film's cast including Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari can also be seen wearing South Indian attires, along with Salman for a few seconds. The teaser also shows Salman in multiple looks and the superstar looks dashing in each one of them.

WHOA!! Finally a good teaser after long time #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/qXgbwJolVg — adi ;) (@SalmanKhanRules) January 25, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser Is AMAZING #SalmanKhan Entry Giving Goosebumps

Theatre Reaction #ShehnaazGill Looking Awesome In Saari .. — PRAMOD SEN (@PARMODSain4) January 25, 2023

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was initially slated to release on December 30, 2022, but Salman Khan decided to postpone the film to April 21 on the occasion of Eid 2023 as his spy thriller Tiger 3, originally scheduled to release on Eid, was pushed forward to Diwali 2023.



READ | Pathaan release, movie reviews live updates: First review of SRK-starrer is OUT! Fans say it 'lives up to expectations'

The entertainer is said to be the official remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Veeram, headlined by Ajith Kumar. Farhad had initially pitched Veeram's remake to Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey, but then later changed Bachchhan Paandey's script to the remake of another 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda starring Bobby Simha and Siddharth.

The filmmaker then pitched Veeram's remake to Salman, who liked the script and decided to star in the same. Apart from Ajith Kumar, the 2014 Tamil film starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidharth, Bala, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Atul Kulkarni among others. Veeram was directed by Siva, whose next release is Suriya 42.

