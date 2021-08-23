Kiara Advani reveals she ‘almost believed’ in comments that said she has gone through plastic surgery

Kiara Advani recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show 'Pinch 2', where she talked about the hateful remarks she gets on her social media accounts. The actress also stated that, while they can bother her at times, she prefers to ignore them the majority of the time.

Kiara also mentioned in the talk programme that she was plagued by rumours of plastic surgery in 2018. So much so that the actress said that she ‘almost believed’ the remarks.

Kiara revealed that she attended an event and that when the photos were uploaded on various social media platforms, many people assumed she had undergone plastic surgery. The actress said that there was so much talk about it that she almost thought she'd done something to her face.

Kiara went on to say that one internet user had previously encouraged her to quit working with Akshay Kumar. The actress believes that one should know when to draw the line and not let trolls get the best of them.

For the unversed, Kiara is currently making headlines with the success of her previous film, ‘Shershaah,' in which she co-starred with Sidharth Malhotra.

She will then appear in Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' in which she will share screen time with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor play pivotal parts in the film.

Apart from these, Kiara is also a part of Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She has also been roped in for the official Hindi remake of ‘Anniyin’ along with Ranveer Singh.

