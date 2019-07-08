Katrina Kaif reveals with whom she will be celebrating her birthday this year

Katrina Kaif will be celebrating her birthday on July 16 and she will be turning 36 this year. The actor is currently riding high on the success of Bharat for which she was appreciated for her performance. Now, she is also busy with the shoot of her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, in which she is reuniting with Akshay Kumar after a decade and working with Rohit Shetty for the first time.

During an interaction with IANS, when Katrina was asked about her birthday plans for this year, she stated, "I will most likely go out for a few days with some of my friends and sisters, taking a few days' break and go somewhere nice and just enjoy myself."

Katrina also shared about the roles she is getting nowadays like in Zero and Bharat. The actor said, "I am eager to get another film, to get my teeth into another character which will allow me the kind of level of performance which I was able to experience in 'Bharat' and 'Zero'."

Earlier during an interaction with HT Cafe, when Katrina was asked about a belief that she swears by, she replied, "Different thoughts apply at different times. We’ve all heard this saying, ‘Whatever happens, happens for a reason’, so, don’t regret over what has happened. We often spend time thinking we’re not happy with where we are or we wish we were somewhere else. I try that I do not mentally want to be somewhere else, but remain in the present moment."