Katrina Kaif makes halwa for husband Vicky Kaushal, proudly posts 'maine banaya'

Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal have moved into their new home. Soon, the two are expected to host a reception for their Bollywood buddies.

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram today to post a photo of a delectable halwa she made as part of a Punjabi tradition known as 'chaukha chadhana' (to make food for the first time after marriage)

Take a look at her story-

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrived to Mumbai from an undisclosed location following the royal wedding. The happy couple posed for photographs at the city's Kalina airport. Katrina Kaif wore a mangalsutra, sindoor, and chooda to seem like a desi Indian bride. In a pastel-colored outfit with a wide golden border, the 'Welcome' actress looked lovely. Vicky Kaushal wore a beige shirt and pants that went well with her. The two were seen holding hands and seeming quite happy together.

In the near future, the couple will host a lavish reception in Mumbai. Their relatives and friends from the industry will attend the star-studded event. Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, and Abhishek Bachchan are among those expected to attend, according to Bollywood Life. Following the reception, the couple will begin working on their respective flicks. Vicky Kaushal will begin filming for Meghna Gulzar's biopic 'Sam Bahadur,' based on the biography of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Katrina will restart filming for Maneesh Sharma's action thriller 'Tiger 3,' the third instalment in Salman Khan's Tiger franchise.