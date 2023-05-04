Kathal trailer: Sanya Malhotra's 'most bizarre case' is finding missing jackfruits in satire based on 'true-ish' events

Sanya Malhotra in Kathal/Netflix India Youtube screengrab

The trailer for Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, headlined by Sanya Malhotra, was released by the makers on Thursday, May 4. The quirky satire stars the actress as a police officer Mahima Basor tasked to find two missing jackfruits from an MLA's home in the fictional town of Moba.

The trailer showcases Vijay Raaz as a politician demanding the police officials find the two missing jackfruits, each weighing 15 kg, stolen from his home. Gurpal Singh's senior cop hands over the responsibility to the young cop Mahima Basor, played by Sanya Malhotra, to solve the case and find the culprit. In the mix is Rajpal Yadav, who plays a hilarious reporter in this quirky satire.

The actress, who made her debut in Aamir Khan's Dangal, revealed at the trailer launch event that she agreed to do the film just from a one-liner that producer Guneet Monga Kapoor shared with her over a Zoom call. Speaking to the media at the event, Sanya said, "Within a few months of the release of Pagglait, Guneet told me that she has a one-liner for a film that she would like to share with me. We got on a Zoom call and she gave me the one-liner, and I fell in love with it. After this, I met with the director of the film, Yashowardhan Mishra, who narrated the story to me."

Directed by the debutant Yashowardhan Mishra and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under their banners Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment, Kathal will have a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Netflix on May 19. The upcoming film is the second collaboration between the producers, actress, and the streaming giant after their critically acclaimed film Pagglait was released on Netflix in 2021.



