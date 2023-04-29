Search icon
Watch: Sanya Malhotra flaunts her sizzling belly dance moves on International Dance Day, fans say 'so hot'

Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra flaunts her sexy belly dance moves in a new video on Internation Dance Day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra popularly known for movies like Dangal, HIT: The First Case, and Badhaai Ho recently took the internet by storm with her sensual dance moves. The actress wished the fans on International dance day by flaunting her dance moves.

On Saturday, Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram and shared a video flaunting her sexy dance moves and wishing the fans International Dance Day. The actress can be seen grooving to the song Mayaa from the movie Guru. The actress drew attention by showing her belly dance moves in a black bralette and matching shorts. The actress’s moves were not only appreciated by some celebs but also by fans. The actress captioned the video, “Happy World Dance Day.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

Sanya Malhotra’s belly dance video left fans awe-struck. Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi Sharma commented, “Sooo Gooood!!!” with black heart emojis. Amrita Puri also reacted to the dance video and appreciated the actress’ dance skills and commented, “I want your skills!! Big fan ma’am.” One of the fans commented, “Absolutely amazing.” Another comment read, “Oh my God, wow!” another fan wrote, “Wow man, your moves are so fabulous.” Another fan complimented the actress’ dance skills and wrote, “You dance so well.” Another comment read, “You are killing it.”

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in the movie HIT: The First Case starring Rajkumar Rao. The actress will be next seen in the movie Sam Bahadur helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Saqib Ayub among others. The film is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in the social comedy-drama film Kathal which is going to release on May 19 on Netflix. Helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, the movie also stars Rajpal Yadav, Anant V Joshi, and Vijay Raaz among others. 

Read Sanya Malhotra shows off her killer dance moves on ‘Oo Antava’, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

