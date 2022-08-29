The Archies, Chakda Xpress, Qala, Khufiya, Kathal: A look at upcoming films on Netflix

Netflix India hosted a special event titled Netflix Films Day: Ab Har Din Filmy in Mumbai on Monday, August 29, in which the streaming giant unveiled the first look from its upcoming Hindi films. From Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress to Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor's debut The Archies, here's a look at the year-long slate of Bollywood films coming on the OTT giant. (All images: Netflix India)