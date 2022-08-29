Search icon
The Archies, Chakda Xpress, Qala, Khufiya, Kathal: A look at upcoming films on Netflix

From Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress to Zoya Akhtar-directed The Archies, here's a look at the upcoming slate of Hindi films on Netflix.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Aug 29, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

Netflix India hosted a special event titled Netflix Films Day: Ab Har Din Filmy in Mumbai on Monday, August 29, in which the streaming giant unveiled the first look from its upcoming Hindi films. From Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress to Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor's debut The Archies, here's a look at the year-long slate of Bollywood films coming on the OTT giant. (All images: Netflix India)

1. The Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical coming-of-age romantic drama The Archies will see star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor making their acting debut.

2. Chakda Xpress

The sports biographical drama Chakda Xpress sees Anushka Sharma portraying Indian cricketer and former captain Jhulan Goswami in the Prosit Roy directorial.

3. Qala

Late Irrfan Khan's son makes his Bollywood debut with Qala opposite Tripti Dimrii who collaborates with her Bulbbul director Anvitaa Dutt again for Qala.

 

4. Khufiya

Vishal Bhardwaj returns to direction after four years with the spy thriller Khufiya starring talented actors Tabu, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

 

5. Kathal

Sanya Malhotra plays a police officer in this small town dramedy directed by the debutant Yashowardhan Mishra. Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in Kathal.

6. Plan A Plan B

Riteish Deshmukh plays a divorce lawyer, while Tamannaah Bhatia plays a successful matchmaker in this comedy titled Plan A Plan B helmed by Shashanka Ghosh.

7. Monica, O My Darling

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher portray interesting characters in the neo-noir Monica, O My Darling directed by Vasan Bala of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame.

8. Jogi

Diljit Dosanjh headlines Jogi, based on the 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi. Set to release on Netflix on September 16, the film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

