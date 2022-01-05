Kartik Aaryan's reaction to fan who tattooed his face on chest goes viral - WATCH

Kartik Aaryan always shows respect towards his fans as the 'Dhamaka' actor knows that he is a people-made star. He interacts with his fans respectfully and never shows any attitude towards them.

On Wednesday 5 January, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani uploaded a video on his Instagram account in which the actor was seen with a fan who tattooed actor's face on his chest. Kartik actually opened the bandage and revealed the tattoo in front of the paparazzi, as seen in the video. Viral had captioned the video as, "Greeted by a fan boy with a tattoo of the actor, @kartikaaryan 's fanbase is clearly beyond girls as boys are equally crazy for the star!"

On Tuesday itself, Kartik Aaryan’s die-hard female fans were spotted outside his building in Mumbai screaming his name. It wouldn't be wrong to say that no other star would have done what Kartik did in this situation. Kartik actually came down from his home and met the girls. He even let the paparazzi take his pictures with his fans. The 'Dhamaka' star surely won the hearts of millions of his fans by this heartwarming reaction.

Kartik himself shared the video of the two girls screaming outside his building in Mumbai and captioned it as, "This love. This is what I live for. This is my drive. This is everything. To all my fans, most genuinely, I’m blessed to have y’all, can never thank y’all enough but shall keep trying."

Meanwhile, on the work-front, Kartik recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film 'Shehzada'. It is the remake of Telugu superhit comedy family drama 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The Rohit Dhawan directorial stars Kriti Sanon opposite the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor.