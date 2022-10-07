Kartik Aaryan dances to Tunak Tunak Tun, performs 'mini Garba' at Satyaprem Ki Katha wrap-up party

Kartik Aaryan-Satyaprem Ki Katha/Instagram

Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is slated to release on June 29, 2023. Keeping up the ever-rising anticipation of the audience about the upcoming musical love saga, Satyaprem Ki Katha, the makers recently announced that the film has wrapped up the Mumbai schedule.

The film will mark Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani coming together for the second time after their last outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office.

While taking to his social media, Kartik shared a series of photos and videos from the film's wrap-up celebration in which he can be seen performing Garba and also dancing to the tunes of various chartbuster numbers including Daler Mehndi's Tunak Tunak Tun.

Shairng the photos and videos, Kartik wrote in the caption, "And on the day of Dussehra, A month long hectic but fun schedule with the most rambunctious crew of #SatyaPremKiKatha comes to an end !! with lots of celebration and Mini Garba."



Satya Prem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theatres on June 29, 2023.