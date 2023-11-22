Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, set to star in Dharma Productions film, fans say 'we still have Dostana 2 PTSD

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are set to collaborate two years after their bitter fallout.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

In a move that came as a surprise to many fans, Dharma Productions on Wednesday announced a new untitled film with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Why this is surprising is because just a few years ago, Kartik and Dharma boss filmmaker Karan Johar had a bitter fallout. Reports stated that Kartik either walked out or was chucked out of Dostana 2, following which relations soured between the two.

On Wednesday morning, the official social media handles of Dharma Productions shared a creative announcing their project with Kartik. “Lights, camera and…surprise! We are thrilled to announce a new story brewing that has found a home with Dharma Productions & Balaji Telefilms. Starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Sandeep Modi, this yet to be titled film will be released on 15th August, 2025. Stay tuned,” their communication read.

But while the release date and director of the project have been announced, no detail about the rest of the cast have been revealed. Naturally, fans were intrigued by this turnaround. One fan wrote, “Dostana 2 ka pstd abhi bhi hain mera (I still have Dostana 2 PTSD). Kjo you better give our boy the biggest movie of his life!” Another commented, “Congrats Kartik for the comeback.” Many suggested female leads for the film, with names ranging from Shraddha Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan.

In 2020, Kartik had signed on for Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2, which also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. However, the film was shelved in 2021 after reports of a fallout between Karan and Kartik. Post the incident, Karan and Kartik would meet at events socially but a collaboration did not happen, until now.

Kartik Aaryan has seen success at the box office over the last couple of years with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha but also faced setback due to the failure of Shehzada. The actor will be seen next in Chandu Champion.

