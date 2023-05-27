Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kareena Kapoor strolls in paddock at F1 Monaco Grand Prix with Yuvraj Singh, looks cool in sleeveless top, baggy pants

Kareena Kapoor is attending the mega sporting event, F1 Grand Prix 2023, and she got accompanied by famous sports player, Yuvraj Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:53 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor strolls in paddock at F1 Monaco Grand Prix with Yuvraj Singh, looks cool in sleeveless top, baggy pants
A photo of Yuvraj Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan from Morocco

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor arrived in Morocco to attend the F1 Grand Prix, and she was spotted attending the free practice session. Kareena got accompanied by Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and their photos from the Grand Prix surfaced on the internet. 

Kareena has also shared some photos from the race track on her Instagram stories. In other leaked photos, Kareena looked uber cool in a beige and brown sleeveless top, with matching baggy pants. Her heels, sunglasses, and untied hair completed OOTD. On the other side, Yuvraj Singh attended the prix in a white oversized t-shirt with black track pants, sunglasses and sneakers. The photos of Kareena and Yuvraj were shared on Instagram by the fan clubs, and they went viral instantly. 

Here are the photos 

On the work front, Kareena was last seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie opened up with mixed reviews and it was a box office disappointment. Currently, Kareena is filming for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. The upcoming comedy is based on the struggle of the airline industry and it is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Apart from The Crew, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh's untiled crime thriller, which is based on the book, The Devotion Of Suspect X. Kareena will also headline Hansal Mehta's next.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
In pics: When Anusha Dandekar met her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid at Ambani's NMACC event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam HS result 2023 TODAY: Alternative websites to check AHSEC Class 12th Result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.