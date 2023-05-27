Kareena Kapoor strolls in paddock at F1 Monaco Grand Prix with Yuvraj Singh, looks cool in sleeveless top, baggy pants

A photo of Yuvraj Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan from Morocco

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor arrived in Morocco to attend the F1 Grand Prix, and she was spotted attending the free practice session. Kareena got accompanied by Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and their photos from the Grand Prix surfaced on the internet.

Kareena has also shared some photos from the race track on her Instagram stories. In other leaked photos, Kareena looked uber cool in a beige and brown sleeveless top, with matching baggy pants. Her heels, sunglasses, and untied hair completed OOTD. On the other side, Yuvraj Singh attended the prix in a white oversized t-shirt with black track pants, sunglasses and sneakers. The photos of Kareena and Yuvraj were shared on Instagram by the fan clubs, and they went viral instantly.

Here are the photos

On the work front, Kareena was last seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie opened up with mixed reviews and it was a box office disappointment. Currently, Kareena is filming for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. The upcoming comedy is based on the struggle of the airline industry and it is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Apart from The Crew, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh's untiled crime thriller, which is based on the book, The Devotion Of Suspect X. Kareena will also headline Hansal Mehta's next.