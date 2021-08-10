Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan's response to her reduced sex-drive during second pregnancy with Jeh Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday (August 3) released her highly anticipated book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ wherein she has talked about both her pregnancies - with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena launched the book over an Instagram live with her close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar.

During her live, Kareena revealed several personal things about her pregnancy including her sex life with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena said that she lost her sex drive during her pregnancy and there were days where she was exhausted and had a ‘feeling of repulsion’. The actress said that during such a time Saif immensely supported her.

While speaking to Karan, Kareena can be heard saying, “It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active. It has to be according to the way the woman feels. He has to love you in every form.”

Bebo also mentioned that while her first pregnancy with Taimur was easy, her second pregnancy with Jeh was tough. She said, “During the time when I had Taimur, it was like a breeze and that’s why I decided to go for childbirth again. But Jeh was difficult.”

While Kareena and Saif still haven’t shown their second child’s face on social media, Kareena during her Instagram live confirmed that their baby is indeed named Jeh. During the live, when Karan Johar asked if he’s allowed to mention her second child’s name, Kareena replied and said, “Yaa, it’s Jeh Ali Khan.”

As per media reports, in her book, Kareena has addressed Jeh as Jehangir in the caption of one of his photos. Due to the reports, Jehangir and Saif-Kareena’s first child Taimur Ali Khan trended on Twitter as the couple got trolled for keeping their sons’ names after Mughal rulers.

‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ is Bebo’s debut book wherein she has written in detail the experiences and things she had learned during both her pregnancies. Ahead of the release, the actress had been sharing interfering anecdotes about her pregnancy days.

The actress also said her book has been vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynaecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also have a four-year-old son named Taimur Ali Khan.