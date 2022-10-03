Kareena Kapoor gets mobbed by her fans at airport, netizens get angry

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in India, she has a huge fan following. The actress was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with her son Jeh. However, her fans surrounded her when she was walking toward the entry gate.

Kareena Kapoor fans started taking photos with her and making her uncomfortable. Some of them pulled her for a selfie, another tried to put his hand on the actress’ shoulder. Kareena Kapoor’s security came to the rescue, they helped her handle the crowd. The video of the same is going viral on social media, netizens slammed her fans for their behaviour.

One of them wrote, “This is not right, fans should know how to behave.” The second one said, “Oh god, what’s wrong with people !!!” The third person comemnetd, “Abey vo pehle wala ladka toh kahi lejane ke chakr maine putting his hand across her shoulder is not done respect toh kato at least take her permission for a pic.” The fourth person said, “Kis tarah ke sanki log hote hain bina kisi ko comfortable feel hue kaise koi photos le sakta hai aur ispe agar iske muh se kuch galat nikl jata to bawal karenge log. main personally kareena ko kuch jyada pasand nhi krti but aaj uska tolerate krna.”

The fifth person commented, “Aur agar galti se gussa kar diya ya kuch bol diya then people will say kitna attitude hai fir boycott aisi situation hai celebrity kuch nahi kar sakta isme bus patience and ignore.”The sixth person wrote, “Sometimes people behave very inappropriate and den these celebraties comes as rude. At least bit decency is required, space to do bhai.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also starred Amir Khan. On the personal front, the actress is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two kids with him, Taimur and Jeh. Saif Ali Khan’s film Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan recently released in theatres and is doing well at the box office.