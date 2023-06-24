Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya enjoy honeymoon in Manali; actor goes trekking with wife, shares adorable photos

A photo of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya from their honeymoon

Newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya exchanged wedding wows, last Sunday, June 18, and the couple are currently enjoying their honeymoon in nature's lap. Karan and Drisha are currently in the mountain regions of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, and the duo are spending some me-time in picturesque locations.

Karan and Drisha went on a trek, and the actor shared a glimpse of their adventure sport on his Instagram. For the special day, Drisha opted for a black-hued trekking padded jacket. She styled it with matching hued tights, shoes, a pair of stud earrings and classy sunglasses. Karan, on the other side, donned a blue-hued sweatshirt and paired it with trousers, shoes and sunglasses.

Here's the photo

Drisha also shared a photo of their villa and Karan re-shared the post as his Instagram story. In another photo, Karan was seen enjoying the company of some furry friends.

Here are the photos

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol tied the knot with Bimal Roy's granddaughter, Drisha Acharya on Sunday, June 18, and the first photo from the wedding is out. Karan and Drisha's wedding was a grand celebration held at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. The duo got married as per Hindu customs.

After the wedding, a grand reception was held by the family and it was attended by several celebrities of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Prem Chopra, Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He was later seen in Velle and will next be seen in Apne 2. Sunny will next be seen in Gadar 2 with his co-star Ameesha Patel. The film will be released in theatres on August 11.