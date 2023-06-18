Karan Deol looks dapper in sherwani, Drisha Acharya dazzles in lehenga; first photo from wedding goes viral

Newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol tied the knot with Bimal Roy's granddaughter, Drisha Acharya on Sunday, June 18, and the first photo from the wedding is out. Karan and Drisha's wedding was a grand celebration held at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. The duo got married as per Hindu customs.

Paparazzo Pallav Paliwal shared the photo and videos from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram, and wrote, "Our Heartiest Congratulations to the couple @imkarandeol @drishaacharya." At the wedding, Karan donned a cream sherwani with a matching turban. Drisha wore red lehenga. with a mangtika and a gold necklace. In the first photos, Karan and Drisha was sitting before the holy fire.

Before the wedding, the baraat made a stylish appearance at the venue. The baraatis including Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny Deol can be seen dancing in the viral videos. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a string of videos and pictures on Sunday, of the groom, as well as the guests arriving at the wedding venue. Karan smiled as people around him danced. For the occasion, Karan`s father Sunny Deol was seen in a white kurta and pyjama paired with a long green sherwani. His grandfather Dharmendra arrived at the venue in a brown suit with white shirt and tie. All of them wore red turbans. Dharmendra also smiled and danced before entering the venue.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He was later seen in Velle and will next be seen in Apne 2. Sunny will next be seen in Gadar 2 with his co-star Ameesha Patel. The film will be released in theatres on August 11.