Kangana Ranaut sparks dating rumours with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti, photos from Ram Mandir go viral

Kangana Ranaut has been exploring various religious places in Ayodhya related to the Ram Mandir, and fans are speculating that she may have found love once again in EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut is back in the headlines, and this time it's due to dating rumors with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti. The actress, currently in Ayodhya after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, has been attracting attention with pictures alongside Nishant Pitti.

Kangana has been exploring various religious places in Ayodhya related to the Ram Mandir, and fans are speculating that she may have found love once again. The actress and Nishant appear to be very comfortable in each other's company, as evident from the pictures circulating online. Their viral photos have sparked dating rumors. Netizens are assuimg that they are now with each other.

After attending the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya Ram temple a day ago, actor Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her highly anticipated upcoming period political drama ‘Emergency’ on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a poster of herself along with a release date announcement. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June,2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas #Emergency in cinemas on 14th June,2024.”

Coming back to ‘Emergency’, film is a depiction of the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy. Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

‘Emergency’ marks Kangana’s first solo directorial film. ‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

