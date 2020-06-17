Kangana Ranaut's team slams article calling her comments on Sushant Singh Rajput's death a PR stunt

Kangana Ranaut reportedly gained a million followers after her stand on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, her publicity team has slammed a report which claimed that her statements were a PR stunt.

In a new social media post, Kangana’s team singled out an opinion piece and denied its allegations. The statement read, "If Ms Ranaut’s focus was on gaining followers, all she had to do was make an account for herself, she chooses not to be on social media, she is arguably the most successful actress & can enjoy huge following. Even ‘not so successful people on Instagram’ boast of millions of followers, so stop peddling your PR agenda."

In her video, which was posted after Sushant's death, Kanga had slammed the gatekeepers of Bollywood and accused them of creating a negative narrative around Sushant.

In an almost two-minute-long video, Kangana said in Hindi, "How can a person who’d scored a scholarship to Stanford University be mentally weak? Why wasn’t his debut performance in Kai Po Che acknowledged? Why did a terrible film like Gully Boy win all the awards when a spectacular movie like Chhichhore was ignored?"

Kangana later steered the conversation towards herself and said, "Why have these people not acknowledged my work and the superhit films I’ve directed?" and also pointed fingers at the "lapdog journalists" who’d been writing "blind items" against Sushant and making him out to be uncontrollable.

Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34. He was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.