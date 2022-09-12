Kangana Ranaut praises Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain, says 'he looks so good'

Credit: Ankita Lokhande-Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut share a very good bond, they never leave a chance to praise each other. Recently, Ankita dropped a video with her husband Vicky Jain in traditional.

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, “God bless us.” As soon as the video was shared, it went viral. Kangana Ranaut also commented on the clip and wrote, “Vicky looks so good.” Nisha Rawal said, “Sundar si pyaari si.” One of the fan pages wrote, “Happy Anant Chaturdashi Mr and Mrs Jain May Lord Mahavira fulfill all your dreams & wishes and bless you with Peace & Happiness.”

Meanwhile, as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is garnering appreciation from the audience, Kangana Ranaut continues to mock the film. Recently, Kangana ridiculed film director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar. Now, she has gone ahead and made a mockery out of the film's collections.

Kangana shared a tweet of a creative director on her Instagram, and she made fun of Brahmastra's collections. As per the tweet of the said person, trade analysts are putting out fake box office numbers, and there is a huge manipulation in the figures. The tweet stated, "So, few trade analysts are not giving #Brahmastra BO figures, as they’re completely manipulated. The ones who’re going gaga with fake BO figures are heftily paid. This manipulation is possibly India’s biggest so far, over 60-70% fake figures. It’s not just ego, it’s coke-ego!"

Well, this isn't the first time Kangana has taken a potshot at Brahmastra. The Manikarnika actress and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri are targeting the film in various instances. Earlier, On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and slammed Karan Johar for ‘begging south stars’ for film promotions. She even called Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra ‘disaster.’

Kangana wrote, “people like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts, he self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.”