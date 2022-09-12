Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kangana Ranaut praises Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain, says 'he looks so good'

Kangana Ranaut commented on Ankita Lokhande's video and praised her husband Vicky Jain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut praises Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain, says 'he looks so good'
Credit: Ankita Lokhande-Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut share a very good bond, they never leave a chance to praise each other. Recently, Ankita dropped a video with her husband Vicky Jain in traditional.

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, “God bless us.” As soon as the video was shared, it went viral. Kangana Ranaut also commented on the clip and wrote, “Vicky looks so good.” Nisha Rawal said, “Sundar si pyaari si.” One of the fan pages wrote, “Happy Anant Chaturdashi Mr and Mrs Jain May Lord Mahavira fulfill all your dreams & wishes and bless you with Peace & Happiness.”

Watch video:

Meanwhile, as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is garnering appreciation from the audience, Kangana Ranaut continues to mock the film. Recently, Kangana ridiculed film director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar. Now, she has gone ahead and made a mockery out of the film's collections. 

Kangana shared a tweet of a creative director on her Instagram, and she made fun of Brahmastra's collections. As per the tweet of the said person, trade analysts are putting out fake box office numbers, and there is a huge manipulation in the figures. The tweet stated, "So, few trade analysts are not giving #Brahmastra BO figures, as they’re completely manipulated. The ones who’re going gaga with fake BO figures are heftily paid. This manipulation is possibly India’s biggest so far, over 60-70% fake figures. It’s not just ego, it’s coke-ego!" 

Well, this isn't the first time Kangana has taken a potshot at Brahmastra. The Manikarnika actress and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri are targeting the film in various instances. Earlier, On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and slammed Karan Johar for ‘begging south stars’ for film promotions. She even called Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra ‘disaster.’

Kangana wrote, “people like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts, he self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board 10, 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.