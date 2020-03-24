Kangana Ranaut hosts 'pooja' with family for birthday, fans advise her to practice social distancing

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood and the Panga actor yesterday was in a celebratory mood as she celebrated her 33rd birthday and held a pooja for her family and friends at her home in Manali.

Pictures from the gathering were shared by her team’s official Instagram account and immediately went viral, more so because as most of the country has been advised to social distance themselves from each other, Kangana’s pictures show the actor near not just old people, but also children.

Fans of the actress were quick to point out the same in the comments action and said, "Plz corona ke time pe plz maintain gap," while another person wrote, "No social distancing?"

The post has four pictures. The first shows Kangana with her parents, the second shows her seated for a pooja, the third and fourth show her interacting with the guests, including kids.

On Monday, the actor shared a video of herself reciting Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo, in honour of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were executed on March 23. "Kya samaa raha hoga jab hamare shaheed ‘mera rang de basanti chola’ gaate hue faansi par chadh gaye honge (what a moment it must have been when our martyrs went to the gallows while singing)," she had said in the video.

Kangana has been stationed in Manali, amid the coronavirus lockdown across the country. India has reported over 400 cases of the virus until now.