Kangana Ranaut talks about declining theatrical footfalls post Tejas' low opening; netizens remind her of Jawan, Gadar 2

As Kangana Ranaut requested people to watch her latest release Tejas in theatres, she was brutally trolled with netizens saying that they don't watch to watch her films on the big screen.

Kangana Ranaut's latest release Tejas has been released in the theatres on October 27. After film earned only Rs 2.50 crore in its first two days at the box office, the actress took to her social media and shared a video in which she was seen requesting people to go to the theatres to watch Hindi films.

Ranaut said said that Covid-19 had adverse effects on the Hindi film industry and many theatres are shutting down. So, she insisted that people should go and watch movies in theatres with family and friends. Along with the clip, she wrote, "Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends or else they ( theatres) won’t be able to survive. Thanks".

However, netizens reminded the multiple National Award-winning actress in the comments section of her X (previously known as Twitter) post that people have flocked to the theatres in huge numbers for three films namely Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2, with each of them earning more than Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office.

"Don’t blame public, public is going to watch good movies. They have shown their love to Gadar, Pathan, Jawan etc. If public is not watching some movie, it simply means that movie is boring, monotonous and full of propaganda", wrote one netizen. While another replied to her, "No, Kangana. People are not staying away from theatres. They're staying away from your crappy films. Have mercy on theatre owners and stop making movies."

Also starring Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair, Tejas is produced by Ronnie Screwala under his production house RSVP Movies and directed by Sarvesh Mewara in his directorial debut.



